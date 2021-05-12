Gupta said he feels optimistic about the coronavirus fight in the U.S. heading into the summer, even as he’s watched the tragedy unfold in India, where his uncle died of COVID-19. He doesn’t like the phrase “herd immunity” but predicted that the U.S. will be close to a threshold for getting the virus under control, counting everyone who is vaccinated and those with natural immunity from having had it. He still advises people who’ve had the virus to get vaccinated, since it has a higher level of protection.