LOS ANGELES — San Diego Comic-Con is preparing to celebrate its 50th convention this week when the comics confab kicks off Wednesday night.

The convention is all but unrecognizable to those who were part of the first installment that took place over the course of one day in the basement of a local hotel.

Now, some 135,000 attendees turn out annually for a four and a half day extravaganza, where movie and TV studios spend big bucks hoping to bolster enthusiasm for upcoming films and shows.

“It: Chapter Two” director Andy Muschietti says the face time with fans is invaluable. He’s attending the convention to preview some footage of the highly anticipated “It” sequel Wednesday night at Warner Bros.’ ScareDiego event.

