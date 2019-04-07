DaBaby, like many rappers, believes himself to be the best rapper alive. One intangible that separates him from his peers is the ability to wear a diaper in public — as he did at South by Southwest in 2017 — and still be taken seriously.

Unshakable confidence aside, the Charlotte native is known to swap his whimsy with a menacing air in an instant. DaBaby’s range has made him one of hip-hop’s most intriguing figures, with his infectious charisma radiating from his mix tapes and clever music videos. His major label debut, “Baby on Baby,” is a 31-minute breeze exhibiting his charm, sense of humor and, when necessary, knack for intimidation. You can laugh at DaBaby, but don’t play with him.

Audacity is an unsurprising quality for an artist who once went by the stage name Baby Jesus. But for all the affirmation of DaBaby’s boldness that Friday night’s sold-out show at the Fillmore Silver Spring provided, it also confirmed another trait: his star potential.

Clad in a Muggsy Bogues Charlotte Hornets jersey, DaBaby stormed the stage to “Suge.” The song — an allusion to Suge Knight, the imposing founder of the defunct Death Row Records — showcases DaBaby’s versatility. He’s suave when he wants to be (“She like how I smell, cologne”), but is always prepared to flip the switch (“Play if you want, let’s do it”). And because DaBaby’s ability to cover both areas — sometimes in the same verse — is one of his greatest strengths as an artist, it carried the show.

During “Next Song,” in which he raps, “The police behind me, you know that I’m smashin’/I ain’t pullin’ over, you trippin’,” he had someone dressed up as a cop chase him across the stage. During his performance of “Goin Baby,” two people in large, inflatable baby costumes bounced back and forth, occasionally colliding with each other. As with his music videos, these little splashes of humor are displays of his personality.

“Walker Texas Ranger,” named for the famed 1990s action series that has given Chuck Norris Internet ubiquity, features him briefly impersonating Ray Charles: “See a broke [expletive] and act like I’m blind/Georgia, Georgia . . .’” He donned a purple cowboy hat while performing it on Friday night — a brash sartorial move Norris himself certainly couldn’t pull off. Songs such as “21,” “Baby Sitter” and the violent challenge “Up the Street” show his candor, as DaBaby is at his absolute finest when liberated.

DaBaby raps as if he’s unbound at long last, but it’s his stage presence which sets his rapid-fire delivery ablaze. The chorus for the bass-heavy “Pony” dripped with charisma as soon as he asked, “It feel good thumbin’ through the back end, don’t it?” It’s rugged, yet smooth — a balance DaBaby’s already mastered.