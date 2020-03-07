“I’m sick of being sick. I’m done with feeling down. I’m too young to feel this old. I’m always hopeless, tired now,” McD punched, her delivery like a chair to the face.

The message resonated deeply, after a week that had stretched on for 50 years. With its biting lyrics and feverish instrumentals, Bacchae smashed a wall into another dimension, devoid of annoying strangers telling you to smile, but with space to sit in your ugly thoughts and not drown in them.

The Songbyrd show centered on catharsis and action, as Bacchae, along with the area punk and post-punk bands Saffron and Blue Streak, raised money for the D.C. affordable housing campaign Reclaim Rent Control. It was also a night to usher in Bacchae’s newest album, “Pleasure Vision,” released by the L.A./Philly-based Get Better Records.

Though they initially didn’t have much experience as musicians, McD, Hagins, Breiner and O’Grady came together in 2016 to form the post-punk outfit that shares a name with the ancient Greek tragedy by Euripides.

The band’s 2017 album, “Down the Drain,” was an exercise in lyrical sharpening and heady persistence. The seismic “Sour” fused McD’s acerbic singing (“I don’t accommodate, I intimidate.”) with warring guitar and drums. Their 2018 self-titled EP offered a glossier dialectic, with a dash more melodic growling and savory guitar riffs. Their latest album, “Pleasure Vision,” grows their concise lyricism and blistering spirit with moody pop sensibilities and exposed-bone tenderness. (See: “Everything Ugly”).

