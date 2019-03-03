Since they hit their artistic stride on 2007’s “Cryptograms,” Deerhunter has been one of America’s most evocative rock bands. Whether conjuring up visions of a damp, moldy basement, pondering a lake of burning flowers or peering into the void of death, the avant-garage band fronted by Bradford Cox still makes magic from the rock-and-roll bare necessities: guitars, drums, keyboards and feedback.

The Atlanta-based quartet was at the 9:30 Club for the first time in four years Saturday night, playing an early show to support its eighth album, “Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?”

A news release from their record label, 4AD, calls the record “a science fiction album about the present,” made for an era in which “attention spans have been reduced to next to nothing” and the art of making music is nothing more than “algorithms and projected playlist placement.”

Philosophies pretty much went out the window as soon as the unmistakable Cox strode onstage and yawped “good boy” into the microphone. Those two words echoed repeatedly as the band surged into a noise squall that didn’t fully subside until they found the psychedelic-tinged, midtempo groove of “Death in Midsummer,” one of the new record’s highlights.

The group cruised along at earsplitting volume for most of the next 90 minutes, running through a set that featured a healthy chunk of new songs, alongside choice selections from their remarkably rich back catalogue.

There were numerous noise-sculpting moments and sideways angles, but there was always enough rock locomotion in Deerhunter’s fractured pop forms that if you happened to run into that person you kinda-sorta know from work, you could stand side by side and groove without much awkwardness at all.

Dressed in baggy white pants and a billowing button-down shirt, Cox alternated between singing, sneering, smashing chords on his guitar and playing the bass. Josh McKay kept the band from flying completely into the ether with his bass work, tucking into drummer Moses Archuleta on songs like “No One’s Sleeping,” “Coronado” and the oddity “Disappearing Ink.”

Much of Deerhunter’s sonic tingle comes from the placid Lockett Pundt, whose guitar winds ivy-like around — and occasionally threatens to choke — Cox’s vocals. In the process, Pundt pulls bracing hooks from the clouds of noise, and when they parted on the shimmering “Desire Lines” or “Cover Me (Slowly),” the crowd suddenly bounced to life.

It was a workmanlike performance from a veteran band supporting a new album, yes, but like most everything with Deerhunter, Saturday’s set was saturated with an odd and wonderful tinge. Maybe it was the little jams they created from the codas of several songs, or Cox’s comment that his guard dog had sniffed out the stage beforehand to make sure it was safe, but by the time the singular frontman announced there were just a few minutes left before their curfew, it was clear there is very little — including workmanlike performances — that Deerhunter does like anyone else.