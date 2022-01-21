Marking 75 years since Dior’s “New Look” changed the face of fashion in 1947, Jones said he delved into the archive to work on the original house styles such as the Bar Jacket that curves in at the waist. Here for men, the Bar silhouette was given a very British makeover, tailored yet constructed intentionally unkempt and loose in patterns such as Glen plaid. Such tailored styles were never buttoned-up but infused with a street vibe — gray sneakers with messy laces, or white pants with elasticated hems.