Do musicians of any nationality have a special understanding of the music composed by their compatriots? A chance to test this hypothesis came on Sunday with a recital by the Russian American Hermitage Piano Trio, presented by the Phillips Collection at the International Student House.

Alexander Goedicke’s arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s “Les Saisons” for piano trio opened the concert. All three musicians approached the piece with a spontaneity of rubato that suited it well, giving the February “Carnival” piece a raucous quality and the avian warblings of the March “Lark” movement a quirky unpredictability.

Pianist Ilya Kazantsev has joined the group since their last visit to the Phillips, in 2012, and he tended to dominate too much with an excess of sound and a tendency to rush the tempo forward. As a result the best piece in the set, the June “Barcarolle,” did not pine and yearn enough, unbalanced further by the loud countermelody of cellist Sergey Antonov.

Balances were better in Glinka’s “Trio Pathétique,” especially the longing phrases of violinist Misha Keylin and the cello in the first and third movements. Kazantsev reined in his booming sound for the more Chopinesque bel canto flourishes in his right hand.

Sadly the best piece on the program, Shostakovich’s mournful Piano Trio No. 2, fared the worst. Antonov was unable to keep the perilous harmonics that open the first movement in tune with Keylin’s violin, set lower than the cello by the composer. Kazantsev hammered so mercilessly at the next banal theme that it lost all its shape and irony. Similarly the rest of the piece was so vicious in its speed and battering attack that it threatened to tear apart under the stress.

This “heavy metal” harshness did not line up with the sadness of the piece. Following it with a nutty encore, Rodion Shchedrin’s “Let’s Play an Opera by Rossini,” felt even more disjointed.