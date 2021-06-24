She has a glossy, light caramel coat and the adorable, wrinkly face that makes some think there could be some Shar-Pei in her mix. Just look at her pointed ears, perking up at the mere signal of incoming petting — anywhere on her body will do. Need your legs warmed? She will wriggle under tables and press herself firmly against shins, calves, you name it. Tell her to go deep with a football in hand and she would swat away Air Bud himself to get first paw on the ball.