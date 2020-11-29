The Nissan then hit a police car that was parked near the arch, police said. The officer in the car was taken to a hospital with neck and back pain. The arch was not damaged.
Molina was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
The arch, designed by architect Stanford White and installed in 1892, commemorates the centennial of George Washington’s 1789 inauguration as president.
It has been guarded by police officers since June, when its two statues of Washington were vandalized with red paint during weeks of protests against racial injustice.
It is a familiar sight to audiences of movies including “When Harry Met Sally” and is a popular tourist attraction.
