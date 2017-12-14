A masterpiece like Handel’s “Messiah,” with its epic mix of arias, choruses and dramatic recitatives, can take — indeed demands — a range of interpretations. Each of the popular numbers is burned into a music-

lover’s hard drive, and every conductor’s choices will elicit instant pleasure, irritation or astonishment. I certainly commend the National Symphony Orchestra for casting a wide net over these many years for its annual “Messiah” interpreter; each time it really is a new experience, and last night’s performance at the Kennedy Center (the first of four) was no exception.

Jeannette Sorrell is founder and music director of Apollo’s Fire, one of the country’s premier early-music ensembles. Her reading of the work was cheerful and colorful, if stylistically conventional. The four vocal soloists (all making their NSO debuts) were of varying quality, but each sang with ardor and joined in for the foundational choruses.

The University of Maryland Concert Choir turned in professional-quality work, for the most part. Diction was excellent and intonation was pure in the slower numbers (but a bit less so in rapid passagework). Sorrell is an expressive leader who drew sharply etched counterpoint from the chorus and created some lovely colors balancing the varied forces. But there was little of the baroque “bounce” that I would have expected from her, and things tended to drift — or worse, run on autopilot — in many of the arias because she insisted on playing along on a second harpsichord (there was already a full-time player in the back).

This was particularly odd since you could rarely hear either instrument, and with her hands busy on the keys, conducting was a sometime thing. And moving back and forth between two scores seemed to throw her off at times, with some beat-patterns uncertain.

Tempos were surprisingly Victorian; “He Shall Feed His Flock” and “He Was Despised” were positively limacine, and the final section of “Worthy Is the Lamb” lacked momentum. The NSO musicians, of course, know the piece almost by heart and responded to whatever they saw. It is unclear what Sorrell asked of the strings as far as vibrato. Thankfully, if her instructions were to leave it off, the low strings mostly ignored her. Aside from a very sour trumpet solo in the final aria, the NSO turned in clean and solid playing.

Of the soloists, I enjoyed the lower voices more. Baritone Christian Immler has a pleasing, earthy color and stentorian power. Ann McMahon Quintero’s alto was wonderfully pliant and even throughout her range, and her delivery had quiet dignity. Tenor Karim Sulayman often took awkward postures, and his voice came across as underpowered. The color was basically good but was drained out when he had to sing loudly or high. Soprano Sophie Daneman ran out of gas in the coloratura in “Rejoice Greatly,” and the sound seemed to come in and out of focus all night, although “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth” was quite lovely.

The performance will be repeated Friday and Saturday nights, plus a Sunday matinee.