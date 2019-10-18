The pair, began releasing music while they were still students at Hampton University in Virginia at the beginning of the decade. Since returning to Atlanta in 2013, EarthGang continued to grow its footprint through steady releases that eventually caught the attention of J. Cole, who added them to his Dreamville Records roster in 2017. After a strong showing on Dreamville’s compilation album “Revenge of the Dreamers III ” this year, they released their major-label debut, “Mirrorland,” last month.

Let’s be clear: EarthGang isn’t a mirror image of Outkast — they’re making a name for themselves on their own terms. Their sold-out show at College Park’s MilkBoy Arthouse on Thursday night was a showcase for their energy, passion and potential.

Beneath a stage illuminated by fluorescent lights and decorated with tall floral decorations, EarthGang took the stage to “LaLa Challenge” — a slinky, piano-driven song that serves as the opening track to “Mirrorland” and welcomes listeners into their universe. “People of the land, won’t you take my hand/Come inside these walls, hundred round applause,” Olu raps. It opened the floodgates for a stream of breezy songs including “Top Down”and “Proud of U,” featuring fellow oddball Atlantan Young Thug.

The venue’s lights were dimmed for the reflective “This Side,” where both rappers take a sobering look at life: “Now I’m the wind, now I’m the rain, the climate change, I crack a joke to hide the pain, it doesn’t work. . .” WowGr8 admits.

One thing EarthGang makes explicitly clear is that they view EarthGang as a community more so than a hip-hop group. “We’re all EarthGang,” they insisted during Thursday’s show.

They’ve spoken out against abortion restrictions, set up voter-registration tables at their concerts, denounced racism, sexism and overblown egos. When performing their hypnotizing 2015 song “Missed Calls,” they incorporated the hook from YG and the late Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT,” with its scathing message aimed at the current president, into the chorus.

Even when focused on the future of the United States, EarthGang is high on energy. They’re no clones, but rather an extension of the Atlanta hip-hop scene’s past and a snapshot of the genre’s future, in all of its uniqueness.

