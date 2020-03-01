Would that this dramedy, by local playwright Dani Stoller, could multitask as fluently. A tale of a family grappling with crises and mistakes, “Easy Women” offers some real poignancy, as well as moments of delectable humor scattered amid more obvious yuks. Its narrative whirs along with well-made-play efficiency, reflecting creditably on Stoller, better known as an actress. And director Stevie Zimmerman’s sold-out production showcases terrific performances, such as Susan Rome’s droll, vivid Marian.

But “Easy Women” encompasses a story of sex addiction and a broken marriage, and Stoller and Zimmerman have not succeeded in making this dark material seem part of a continuum with the frothier content. When the play veers between comedy and seriousness, the effect is jarring. Moreover, in an ill-conceived choice, semi-humorousness infuses a key scene involving a seduction so aggressive, and so lopsided in its power dynamic, that it is almost an assault.

AD

AD

These flaws are not attributable to the acting. The performers, all boasting first-rate dramatic and comic timing, have no trouble switching styles. Rome works mostly in comic mode as the fussy motormouth Marian, who at one point cajoles her entire household, male and female, to participate in a ritual exploration of the Sacred Yoni.

The story of Marian’s sex-addict daughter Lee lurches between humor and intensity, but that’s not the fault of Shanara Gabrielle, who excels at both and plausibly tempers spikiness with vulnerability. Reeling from her problems, Lee seeks refuge at Mom’s, where she encounters the pregnant Kitty (an ebullient Jordan Slattery), niece to Marian’s husband Richard (John Leslie Wolfe, amusingly mellow). Also on hand is the Princeton-bound Bobby (John Austin, hilariously tightly wound), who has fled his own family’s troubles.

The supporting characters contribute funny moments and valuable warmth. After Kitty complains that her baby bump makes it hard to shave her legs, Bobby helps out. She sits on a table, with a lollipop in her mouth, while he gently wields the razor. (Meghan Raham designed the Florida-townhouse set, and Debra Kim Sivigny the personality-appropriate costumes.)

AD

AD

In a more startling swerve away from comedy, Lee at one point exclaims, “I don’t know what to do with all of this pain.” You often don’t perceive that anguish, due to the punchline aesthetic — Triscuit references and all — that extends around her.