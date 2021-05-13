His decision to bring his aesthetic to the masses included making clothes for J.C. Penney and cranking out an onslaught of goods: luggage, carpet, uniforms for the Girl Scouts and Braniff Airways — and an unforgettable first scent that came in a tear drop bottle designed by another member of his inner circle, Elsa Peretti. She became a jewelry designer for Tiffany & Co. (thanks to an introduction by Halston) and was one of his bevy of models dubbed the Halstonettes.