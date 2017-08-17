

Ex Eye performs at the Ottobar in Baltimore. (From left, Toby Summerfield, Colin Stetson and Greg Fox.) (Josh Sisk for The Washington Post)

Listening to music isn’t supposed to feel like punishment, but maybe this vile American summer has you wondering how much pain you can take. Maybe you want to test your dizzy brain’s tensile strength. Maybe you want to determine how much information-age floodwater you can chug-a-lug. And maybe you don’t want to actually hurt yourself doing it, so maybe you go to the Ex Eye show.

Ex Eye is a new band featuring Colin Stetson and Greg Fox, two musicians who approach performance as an opportunity for complete physical depletion. Stetson is a Montreal saxophonist who uses circular breathing techniques to create looping phrases that spiral off in the direction of infinity. Fox is a member of the excellent New York metal band Liturgy and one of the most thoughtful high-speed drummers alive. If their union feels like a major event, their music feels like a metaphysical event. At their fastest, these two can make time move so quickly, it’s as if they’ve tricked it into holding still.

[The joy of drumming, with Liturgy’s Greg Fox]

It happened a few times Wednesday night at Baltimore’s Ottobar, where Ex Eye spoke in a maximalist, heavy-metal language but in a dialect that was more difficult to suss out. Joined by guitarist Toby Summerfield and keyboardist Shahzad Ismaily, Stetson alternated between alto and bass saxophone, wearing a contact microphone in a collar around his neck that allowed his larynx to generate wailing melodies that remained distinct from whatever was being blown from the horn.



Colin Stetson of Ex Eye performs at the Ottobar in Baltimore. (Josh Sisk for The Washington Post)

It looked like herculean stuff, and not just for Stetson. During his most paralyzing drum fills, Fox clenched his face as if he were trying to keep his soul from leaping out of his body. It’s thrilling to watch musicians who play like this — the same way it’s thrilling to watch Olympians hoist barbells toward the sky. Some scientists believe it’s because of the mirror neurons that spark the empathy zones inside our heads, which, for a fleeting moment, can make us feel like heavy-metal gold medalists, too.

That also explains why it can be so difficult to separate our listening from our looking. But if you closed your eyes Wednesday night, you probably felt an abundance of musical information rushing toward your every square inch. The ears weren’t going to be enough. Stetson was generating sound with the entirety of his body, and he clearly wanted us to hear it the same way. So whenever he sent long, dense notes steamrolling out of his bass saxophone, he was aiming them straight at our teeth. It felt assaultive but, somehow, never overpowering. The quartet spoke its nonstop language so articulately, it gave you the feeling that you were actually absorbing every note in the bombardment.

That’s impossible, right? Music is constantly reminding us of the immeasurable gap between our senses and our brains. We always hear more than we understand, which is what makes music mysterious, which is what makes it great. Throughout Ex Eye’s performance, I kept moving closer and closer to the stage, until I finally felt a deeper hit of a clarity — the kind you get when you walk up to the edge of the ocean. You can’t comprehend the totality of everything you’re taking in, but you know exactly where you are.