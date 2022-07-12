Ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder has memoir out in September

NEW YORK — A former top Scientologist has a memoir coming out this fall. Mike Rinder’s “A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology” is scheduled for Sept. 27.
He left in 2007, having spent virtually his whole life in Scientology. He is now a commentator and podcaster, notably as co-host with Leah Remini for the Emmy-winning “Scientology and the Aftermath.”
He has previously alleged that while a Scientologist he was subjected to repeated physical abuse, an allegation the church has denied.
“Rinder, a member of Scientology for nearly 50 years, offers insights that only someone of his former high rank could provide and tells a harrowing but fulfilling story of personal resilience,” Gallery’s statement reads in part.