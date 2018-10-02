Sections
Melania Trump kicks off tour of Africa
The first lady is scheduled to visit four African countries, starting with Ghana, during the week-long sojourn.
Oct.. 3, 2018
First lady Melania Trump visits Cape Coast Castle in Ghana. The fort was a center of the slave trade.
Carlo Allegri/Reuters
PHOTOS: See what Melania Trump has been wearing as first lady
The former model’s daytime fashion choices often show a businesslike polish.
READ THE STORY: Melania Trump begins tour of Africa in Ghana amid questions and criticism
Although the first lady’s trip is considered a goodwill gesture, it appears to Trump administration critics as out of step with her husband’s policies.
