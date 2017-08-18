

Summer Tomato Panzanella is an easy, last-minute menu option. See what to serve with it, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

This could be the last laid-back weekend of summer, so why not invite a few near-and-dears over for an easy meal? Entertaining does not have to be stressful, and it could be the antidote to turmoil. Also, better for you than sheetcaking.

Figuring out what to make can be a challenge, but you are in luck. We have a few menus for you to choose from, inspired by favorites from our Recipe Finder. Mix and match, make it a potluck, fire up your best playlist and talk only of positive change.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Grill. Keep the kitchen cool and put the outdoor fire to good use.

Smoked Pimento Cheese, above, left (while the grill heats up) ● Grilled Cabbage ● Shenandoah Valley-Style Barbecue Chicken (a fine opportunity to try out your new chicken-cutting skills!), above, right ● Grilled Summer Squash Salad With Feta ● Grilled Chocolate Crostini.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Chill. As in, these are all no-cook recipes that are refreshing and light.

Brown Rice and Herb Salad ● Salmorejo (a terrific smooth gazpacho), above, right ● Tomatoes With Capers, Almonds and Herbs ● Mango, Grape and Celery Salad ● Pina Colada Granita, above, left.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Last-minute. These are easy to assemble, and mostly pantry-friendly.

Summer Tomato Panzanella Salad, pictured at top ● Avocado Crab Rolls ● Walnut Tacos, above, left. ● Honey-Baked Black Beans, above, right. ● Instant Strawberry Ice Cream.

Top recipes of the week

Simplicity reigns among readers’ most-viewed recipes online:



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

1. Grilled Corn Four Ways. No surprise, in peak corn season.

2. Maque Choux. it’s skillet corn cooked with bacon fat, and the first of two Louisiana specialties from “Talk About Good!” — the Junior League community cookbook that is celebrating its 50th year in print.

3. Butter Dips. Think of these as biscuits in stick form, with bottoms made golden crisp by melted butter; also from “Talk About Good!”

4. Slow Cooker Caponata, pictured above. From Ellie Krieger, this is a healthful version of the cooked vegetable salad/condiment you can put on so many things.

5. Quick Stir-Fry Sauce. A six-ingredient, versatile recipe for college students and newbie cooks to keep in their back pockets.