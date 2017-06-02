

Whaley's Rosé Garden at Navy Yard. (Becky Krystal)

We know rosé has become a phenomenon when we have a pop-up wine bar dedicated to pink wine and three new books extolling its virtues. It’s not just a summer sipper any more, and it certainly isn’t your grandmother’s white zinfandel.

Rosé’s acceptance into the wine mainstream is clear with the opening of the Rosé Garden at Whaley’s, near Yards Park in Southeast Washington. The setting combines water views with pink wines, frozen cocktails and Mediterranean-inspired food. It might not be St. Tropez, but it’s what we got, a hint of Provence along the Anacostia.

[This new waterfront rosé garden is a warm-weather drinking oasis]

“It’s really a celebration of spring and summer,” says Brian Zipin, wine and beverage director for Whaley’s, who developed the wine list with Nick Miller, Whaley’s spirits and bar director. Zipin has peppered the list at Whaley’s with rosés from France, the United States and terroirs as exotic as Lebanon. There’s a local entry from Virginia’s Early Mountain Vineyards. There are even frozen cocktails based on rosé.

Whaley’s Rosé Garden opened in late April, and with just 30 or so seats, demand has been high, Zipin says. The bar will run at least through September, though Zipin doesn’t rule out repeating the concept next year.

Fourteen years ago, I wrote a blog post I titled, “Real men do drink pink.” Abandon white zinfandel, I wrote, and embrace French-style dry rosé. The market didn’t respond at first; when I wanted to write about rosé just a few years ago, I had to wait until May for the new wines to reach the market. This year, rosés from 2016 were pouring into the area in February. Imports of rosé from Provence, the spiritual homeland of pink wine, have increased dramatically in the past few years.

That’s not because of me. The U.S. market, increasingly adventurous in its taste in wine, has responded to this fun, delicious style of vino. And three new books are helping explain why we like rosé so much. Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan, who has achieved the title of master of wine, will teach us to distinguish the bitter, sweet, sour, salty and umami tastes of rosé in her comprehensive book, “Rosé Wine: The Guide to Drinking Pink” (Harper Design). Simonetti-Bryan describes the different styles of rosé, including bone dry and a tad sweet, and the grapes used to make pink wine around the world.



Three new books on rosé hope to capi­tal­ize on Americans' growing interest in pink wines. (Leah McIntyre)

Katherine Cole, the former wine writer for the Oregonian in Portland, takes a similar approach in her new book, “Rosé All Day: The Essential Guide to Your New Favorite Wine” (Abrams). Cole chronicles rosé’s rise, decline and rise again in popularity, then takes us on a world tour. They’re all here — from the pale pinks of Provence to the deeper-colored rosés of Spain, Portugal or California. Bone dry, off-dry or fruity-sweet, from Mateus to Musar, pink Port and pink vermouth.

“In 2013, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt released their Chateau Miraval rosé, the first 6,000 bottles sold out within five hours,” Cole writes. The next year, “multiple news outlets reported on — heaven forbid — a pink wine shortage in the Hamptons, where rosé is also known as ‘Hamptons Ga­tor­ade.’ ”

[Stocking up on rosés for summer? Start here.]

Victoria James is a sommelier at Piora and Cote restaurants in New York, and has worked at Aureole and Marea. She brings a food lover’s perspective to “Drink Pink: A Celebration of Rosé” (Harper Design). James attributes our love of rosé at least in part to Francophilia. “Like the baguette or the beret, we have adopted rosé into American culture,” she writes. “Rosé is exactly what the wine world needed, a [sic] unpretentious but delicious option.”

James takes a whimsical approach to the subject, without the comprehensive wine fiend point of view Simonetti-Bryan and Cole employ. She gives us several recipes with a Provencal accent, including one for a roast chicken brined in rosé and several for cocktails based on pink wine.

Whether or not we need a guide book, the current rosé trend means there are more of those wines to choose from than ever before. We could probably drink a different rosé every week and never repeat one, or a style, until the next vintage comes out.

I’ve had enough noticeably sweet rosés this year to wonder whether producers, French especially, might be trying to pander to the American sweet tooth. The variety of styles is good, because it means there’s a rosé for everyone. But I do wish I knew what I was getting when I opened the bottle. Perhaps someday producers will tell us on the label. But until then, we’ll have lots of fun exploring the pink side of wine.