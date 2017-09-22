Exceptional Excellent Very Good



Just because it’s autumn doesn’t mean we have to abandon white wines. Here are three delicious examples to start or even sustain you through a meal — a fruity albarino from California, a minerally gruner veltliner from Austria and a Riesling from New York’s Finger Lakes region. For reds, try this New York cabernet franc and a rich, earthy Rhone from France.

— Dave McIntyre

Tangent Albariño Paragon Vineyard 2014

Edna Valley, Calif., $18

Racy and intense with apricot and peach flavors, this is a lovely albariño. If you and your guests can avoid sucking it down as soon as you twist off the screw cap, try pairing it with anything seafood, but especially a seafood salad with some citrus. It is also fruity enough to match spicier dishes. Certified sustainable. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Weingut Josef Bauer Ried Spiegel Grüner Veltliner 2016

Wagram, Austria, $17

Racy, minerally, with aromas of white flowers, chalk and talcum powder, this is textbook gruner. Still young, it will only improve for several years, but it’s hard to resist now. Try this with anything seafood or pork, especially spicy dishes. ABV: 12 percent.

Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard Dry Riesling 2015/2016

Seneca Lake, New York, $22

Wiemer was an early standard bearer for the Finger Lakes, still one of the most exciting wine regions in the United States today. I often prefer the semi-dry Rieslings most wineries produce over their dry Rieslings, but this dry version is textbook, in the style of the Rheinhessen region of Germany. Added bonus: It’s exceedingly food friendly, especially if pork is on the menu. I tasted the 2016, which is just entering the market, but if you find the 2015, don’t hesitate. ABV: 12 percent.

Eric Bonnet Reserve Saint Dominique Lirac 2014

Rhone Valley, France, $19

This blend of grenache, syrah and mourvedre, organically farmed, is textbook Rhone — deep cherry flavors with hints of fig and wild herbs. As the air cools into autumn, open this beauty when you season your steak for the grill. By the time the coals are hot and the steak properly charred, the wine will be ready to sing in your glass. ABV: 14.5 percent.

Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard Cabernet Franc 2015

Seneca Lake, New York, $23

The Finger Lakes is a cool-climate wine region known for its Rieslings. This cabernet franc is a great example of what the region can accomplish with red grapes. Wine lovers will think of the Loire Valley in France: smoky dark fruit, medium body and food-friendly acidity. This is lighter than we’d expect from the French version, but the purity and focus of its fruit flavors are textbook. ABV: 12.5 percent.

