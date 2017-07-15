

Mango, Grape and Celery Salad is one of five chopped salads that need no cooking. Get the recipe links, below. (Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

When I’m in need of a summertime “grab and run” meal that has extreme flavor and crunch, chopped salads are my answer. The five I turn to most are easy to pack and don’t require cooking.



Spicy Beet and Carrot Coleslaw. (Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

Inspired by the Southern Indian carrot coleslaw my mother would make for us kids, I now toss together finely chopped carrots, sprouted lentils, jalapeño and lime juice. It has morphed into many other variations for my own family, like a mash-up with Moroccan influence — the juicy and refreshing Spicy Beet and Carrot Coleslaw. My children steal bites from my carry-and-go container.



Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato and Feta Salad. (Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

My cucumber salad is another mash-up, an ode to Northern India’s kachumber salad and the Mediterranean chopped salad: The combination of Persian cucumber, red onion, tomato and feta cheese stays crisp for a week in the refrigerator. I have found that it travels well in Mason jars during more temperate weather, and in a Thermos during hot summer days.



Spicy Pineapple and Pepper Salad. (Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

A friend who has tasted my pineapple and pepper salad loves its burst of tart and sweet flavors so much that she made me bring it to her summer party — proof that such chopped salads can serve as fabulous sides for a crowd.

Here’s what I might like best about them, though: Chopped salads also can become the basis for a meal on their own. Spoon them on slices of chewy ciabatta or French bread. Bundle them into a spinach or whole-grain wrap along with a squirt of Sriracha (that’s what I like to do with my chickpea salad). Or add a little broth and turn them into gazpacho in the food processor.



Chickpea, Crisp Apple and Coconut Salad. (Jennifer Chase/For the Washington Post)

Of course, chopped salads are spot-on for the grain-bowl trend. I take a travel bowl, filling half the bottom layer with cooked bulgur or millet and the other half with greens. Next, a layer of the chopped salad, and then I top off the bowl with avocado, dried fruit and/or nuts, and the occasional drizzle of balsamic glaze. If you don’t have any leftover grains handy, don’t fret. All it takes is a little planning and no cooking. It is very easy to make a batch of overnight grains that needs no cooking, either — just a long soak.

Start with my plan, then branch out to create your own chopped salads. They’ll come to your rescue, as they have come to mine.

Tilak is a Massachusetts-based freelance writer. Follow her on Twitter: @visitilak.