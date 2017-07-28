Exceptional Excellent Very Good



Can we ever have enough refreshing rosé or white wines in this dead-summer heat? Here are a few more to slake our thirsts, including a delicious white from Slovenia and two bargain chardonnays from Burgundy. Don’t drink the whites too cold, though. Let them warm up a bit to allow the fruit flavors to come through.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine Bellevue Touraine Rosé 2016

Loire Valley, France, $13

Crisp strawberry and raspberry flavors are at the front of this moderately priced rosé, then there’s a slightly bitter edge reminiscent of watermelon rind on the finish. Buy more than one bottle and drink up. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Widely available in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

GREAT VALUE

Colliano Cuvée White 2013

Slovenia, $13

Here’s one for bottle hunters: It will be hard to find, but it is worth seeking out. A blend of Ribolla Gialla, chardonnay and sauvignonasse grapes, it is electric with red fruit flavors of currants and raspberries. It also features a racy acidity that gives it an ephemeral character. Truly delightful. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Virginia Imports: Available in Virginia at Oakton Wine Shop; on the list at Clyde’s (Alexandria, Ashburn, Reston).

Domaine Thibert Miranda Mâcon-Fuissé 2015

Burgundy, France, $18

From an area that typically produces crisp, minerally wines, this is a ripe, mouth-filling chardonnay. The ripe year of 2015 accounts for the extra body. Here we have succulent tree fruit flavors and an appealing richness that can stand up to medium-weight dishes. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Dionysus: Available in the District at Eye Street Cellars, Magruder’s, Pearson’s, Rodman’s; on the list at SEI. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview); on the list at Bistro 360 in Arlington.

Henry Fessy Mâcon-Burgy Les Murgères 2014

Burgundy, France, $16

This chardonnay tastes of crisp apples, with an appealing richness and mineral character that keeps me coming back for more. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Capital City Wine & Spirits, Eye Street Cellars, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Franklin’s Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Old Farm Liquors and Westview Liquors in Frederick; Old Line Fine Wine, Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville; Silesia Liquors in Fort Washington; the Wine Harvest (Gaithersburg, Potomac).

GREAT VALUE

Armas de Guerra Rosado Mencia 2016

Bierzo, Spain, $11

Bright pink, this vibrant rosé is hearty enough to pair with substantial dishes of late summer and into fall. Bierzo, in northwestern Spain, is a region to seek out for its red wines; this one shows what Bierzo can achieve with pink. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Bacchus: Available in the District at Best One Liquor, Grand Cata, Modern Liquors, New H Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Safeway (Georgetown), Wardman Wines; on the list at Doi Moi, Estadio, Fado, Hank’s Oyster Bar (Q Street), Maxwell Park, Roofers Union, Room 11. Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Annapolis, Cheers & Spirits in Arnold, Chestertown Natural Foods, Edgewater Liquors, Orion Wine & Spirits in Frederick, Pinky & Pepe’s Grape Escape in Gaithersburg, 7 Courts Liquors in Baltimore, State Line Liquors in Elkton.

