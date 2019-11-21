Exceptional Excellent Very Good



From left, Roco Gravel Road Pinot Noir 2017, Alexander Valley Vineyards Dry Rosé of Sangiovese 2018, Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux Brut 2017, Red Tail Ridge RTR Estate Vineyard Dry Riesling 2016, Ottimino Zinfinity Zinfandel 2017. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg/for The Washington Post)

Here are five wines worthy of gracing your table at Thanksgiving or anytime. The emphasis here is on food-friendly wines that pair well with a variety of flavors. So think pinot noir, rosé, riesling, zinfandel and, of course, bubbles.

— Dave McIntyre

Roco Gravel Road Pinot Noir 2017

Willamette Valley, Ore., $26

Savory, black currant and cherry flavors, with hints of forest floor. Yet while I can sense some mushroomy, earthy flavors, and the Gravel Road vineyard designation draws our focus to this wine’s earthy quality, the flavors still pull toward the sun with ripe fruit. This is a lovely, complex wine, and a bargain for Oregon pinot noir. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at District Liquors, Eye Street Cellars, Rodman’s, S&S Liquor, Streets Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at Bethesda Co-Op and Montgomery County Wine & Liquor Store in Cabin John; Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Village Liquors of Clarksville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Edgewater Liquors in Edgewater; Frederick Wine House, Old Farm Liquors and Riverside Liquors in Frederick; Giolitti’s Delicatessen in Annapolis; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; Landover Liquor in Cheverly; Marketplace Wine & Spirits in California; Port of Call Liquors in Solomons; Rodman’s in White Flint; Silesia Liquors in Fort Washington; Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, Balducci’s in Alexandria, Libbie Market in Richmond, Wine Outlet in McLean.

Alexander Valley Vineyards Dry Rosé of Sangiovese 2018

Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Calif., $15

This rosé’s strawberry color and zesty, vibrant fruit flavors make it a perennial favorite of mine. And rosé’s refreshing acidity and food-friendliness make it a natural candidate for your Thanksgiving table. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, in Virginia by Select: Available in the District at A-1 Wines & Liquor, Ace Beverage, Batch 13, the Bottle Shop, Burka’s Wine & Liquor, Calvert Woodley, Capitol Supreme Market, Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, the Corner Market, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Modern Liquors, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Safeway (Wisconsin Avenue), S&R Liquors, Whole Foods Market (P Street). Widely available in Maryland, including at Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Eastport Liquors, Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis; Pine Orchard Liquors and Petite Cellars in Ellicott City; Eddie’s Liquors, Eddie’s of Roland Park, North Charles Fine Wine & Spirits and Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore; Frederick Wine House and Ye Old Spirit Shop in Frederick.

Red Tail Ridge RTR Estate Vineyard Dry Riesling 2016

Finger Lakes, N.Y., $19

New York’s Finger Lakes is another region where riesling stars, and Nancy Irelan at Red Tail Ridge, on the western side of Seneca Lake, is one of the region’s star winemakers. Her RTR Estate Vineyard bottling is top-notch, racy with citrus zest and ripe orchard fruit flavors. ABV: 11.8 percent.

Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Cork & Fork, MacArthur Beverages, Potomac Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Frederick Wine House in Frederick, Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington, Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City.

Ottimino Zinfinity Zinfandel 2017

Sonoma County, $15

Classic zinfandel flavors of cranberry and spice dominate this savory wine. With a nice balance of fruit and structure, it will complement your holiday feasts without overpowering them. ABV: 14.2 percent.

Distributed by Well Crafted Wines: Available in Maryland at Tilghman Island Country Store in Tilghman Island. Available in Virginia at Swirl & Sip in Fairfax, Union Market in Richmond, Vino Market in Midlothian.

Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux Brut 2017

Bordeaux, France, $19

Here’s a trippy bubbly, from a region certainly not known for sparkling wine. And that’s part of the fun. This is a blend of seven parts semillon and three parts cabernet franc, two grapes that rarely see bubbles. And it is delightful, bursting with red-fruit flavors of currants and raspberries, with a toasty brioche note on the finish. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by Aquitaine, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Eye Street Cellars, Morris Miller Wine & Liquors, Rodman’s, S&R Liquors, Virginia Market. Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co. and Capital Beer & Wine in Bethesda, Frederick Wine House and Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Grosvenor Market in Rockville, Petite Cellars and Wine Bin in Ellicott City, Port of Call Liquors in Solomons, Silesia Liquors in Fort Washington, Wine Source in Baltimore.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.