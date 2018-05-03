Exceptional Excellent Very Good



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Are we grilling yet? Here are five great wines to match bold, smoky foods that fill our plates this season. They include a minerally French sauvignon blanc; a delightful curiosity of a red from Italy; a gritty, juicy Spanish red and two pink wines to get the meal started.

Pierre Prieur & Fils Sancerre 2017

Loire Valley, France, $23

Last year was a tough vintage throughout almost all of Europe, with late-spring frosts decimating the early vine growth and drastically lowering the volume of the crop. But quality was frequently outstanding after that. This delicious Sancerre is sauvignon blanc at its minerally best. Enjoy this with just about anything, but here’s an insider tip: The area around Sancerre is also famous for its goat cheese. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent.

Distributed by Dionysus: Available in the District at Rodman’s, Whole Foods Market (P Street); on the list at Siren. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean), Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, Swirl & Sip in Fairfax, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview), Whole Foods Market (Alexandria, Arlington); on the list at Tuscarora Mill in Leesburg.

Carlone Davide Croatina Colline Novaresi 2016

Italy, $22

Croatina is one of those obscure grape varieties that fill Italy’s amazingly diverse vineyards. This red wine is intriguingly delicious — savory, with mushroom and dried cherry flavors, and hints of forest leaves. Enjoy this with roast meats and a lingering, after-dinner conversation. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Distributed by Le Storie: Available in Virginia at Chain Bridge Cellars, Grape+Bean (Old Town, Rosemont), Vino Market in Midlothian.

GREAT VALUE

Legado del Moncayo Garnacha "Montaña" 2016

Campo de Borja, Spain, $14

Spain’s garnacha remains the source of some of the best bargains in red wines. This rich, intense version is made from 40-year-old vines grown on a mountainside. Enjoy this with meats from the grill or smoker. ABV: 14 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Arrowine and Spirits, Calvert Woodley, P&C Market, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Wide World of Wines; on the list at Clyde’s (Georgetown), Founding Farmers, Kapnos, Old Ebbitt Grill, Rosemary’s Thyme Bistro, Sixth Engine. Available in Maryland at Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors in Baltimore, the Bottle Shop in Potomac, Cheers & Spirits in Arnold, Cork & Fork in Bethesda, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Old Town Market in Kensington, Wine Cellars of Annapolis; on the list at Alizee in Baltimore, Botanero in Rockville, Clyde’s (Columbia, Tower Oaks), Guardado’s in Bethesda. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Grand Cru in Arlington, Bottle Stop in Occoquan, La Tienda in Williamsburg, Once Upon a Vine (South) in Richmond; on the list at Clyde’s (Reston, Willow Creek), Pamplona in Arlington.

GREAT VALUE

Les Alliés Grenache Rosé 2017

France, $12

This is a textbook rosé from southern France, with spicy aromas and flavors of strawberries and cherries. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Imperial Wine & Spirits, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Frederick Wine House, Old Farm Liquors, Riverside Liquors and Spin the Bottle Wine Co. in Frederick; Beer Wine & Co. and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Cockeysville; the Italian Market in Annapolis; Kemptown Store in Monrovia; Liquor Locker in Hagerstown; Mr. Vernon Supermarket in Baltimore; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Twin Arch Spirits in Mt. Airy; Ye Olde Package Goods in Sykesville; on the list at AKA Friscos in Frederick. Available in Virginia at Wegmans (various locations); on the list at Madigan’s Waterfront in Occoquan.

GREAT VALUE

Seaside Cellars Vinho Verde Rosé 2017

Portugal, $10

Simple, fresh and zesty with a slight spritz, this is a tasty wine to get your summer evening started. ABV: 11 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available at Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Rodman’s, Yes! Organic Market (Georgia Ave.). Available in Maryland at BWI Liquors in Hanover; Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits, the Happy Grape and Mt. Vernon Supermarket in Baltimore; Colony Liquor Mart in Edgewater; Corwell & Son Liquors and Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; Eastport Liquors and the Italian Market in Annapolis; Frederick Wine House and Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Freeland Wine & Spirits in Freeland; the Winery in Chester; Thirsty’s Wine & Spirits in Oxon Hill; Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg; Towson Place Liquors in Towson, on the list at Deep Creek Restaurant and Marina in Arnold. Available in Virginia at Giant (various locations); on the list at Madigan’s Waterfront in Occoquan.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.