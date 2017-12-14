Exceptional Excellent Very Good



This week’s lineup of holiday bubbles features two rosé champagnes — one quite complex, beguiling and expensive, the other half the price and still delightfully spry and fun. There’s also an exceptional sparkler from Spain, a biodynamic pet-nat from Austria, and a great value cremant from Alsace. With wines like these, any day’s a holiday.

Bollinger Rosé Brut

Champagne, France, $90

This splurge-worthy pale pink wine entices with aromas of strawberries and raspberries, with a hint of rose petals. Add a splash of cream on the palate, as the flavors linger through a satisfying, smile-inducing finish. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Capital City Wine & Spirits, Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, Cork & Fork, Eye Street Cellars, MacArthur Beverages. Available in Maryland at Bin 201 Wine Sellers in Annapolis, Bradley Food & Beverage and Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda, Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Cockeysville, Old Farm Liquors and Viniferous in Frederick, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at the Cheese Shop in Williamsburg, Wegmans (various locations).

Bodegas Costers del Sió Siós Blanc de Noirs Brut Reserva 2014

Costers del Segre, Spain, $35

This wine is 100 percent pinot noir, and it offers bright flavors of red fruits and a tight focus of bubbles. This is simply delicious. ABV: 12 percent.

Distributed by Well-Crafted Wine & Beverage Co.: Available in the District at Grand Cata. On the list in Maryland at La Cuchara in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at La Tienda in Williamsburg, Planet Wine & Gourmet in Alexandria, Swirl & Sip in Fairfax, Unwined in Alexandria, Vino Market in Midlothian; on the list at Bistro 360 in Arlington, Bella Monte and Eurasia in Virginia Beach, Portobello’s in Fairfax, Zocalo in Charlottesville.

Pannier Rosé Brut

Champagne, France, $48

Berries and roses, not whiskers on kittens; bubbles up noses, not warm woolen mittens. These are a few of my favorite things — in my glass! ABV: 12 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Paul’s of Chevy Chase. Available in Maryland at Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg, Hair o’ the Dog in Easton, the Italian Market in Annapolis, Petite Cellars in Ellicott City, Pitt Stop Beer & Wine in Berlin, Spin the Bottle Wine Co. in Frederick.

Hermann J. Wiemer Cuvée Brut 2012

Seneca Lake, Finger Lakes, N.Y., $30

This is a lovely sparkling wine from one of New York’s top producers. Unfortunately, it does not have wide market exposure, but it should appeal to anyone favoring a domestic or regional wine. ABV: 12 percent.

Distributed by Bacchus in the District and Maryland; Hop & Wine in Virginia: Available in the District at Ace Beverage and Rodman’s; on the list at Hazel, Proof, Tail Up Goat. Available in Maryland at the Crossing at Casey Jones in La Plata. Available in Virginia at Vienna Vintner in Vienna, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview); on the list at Brabo in Alexandria.

GREAT VALUE

Willm Prestige Brut Cremant d’Alsace

Alsace, France, $19

If your budget won’t allow for champagne, cremant — sparkling wine from elsewhere in France — may be just the ticket. The Willm Prestige is made from auxerrois, a minor white grape in Alsace that here produces an outstanding sparkling wine. It is ripe and fruity, and it sustains its pleasure through a long finish. The winery suggests pairing it with aperitifs or desserts, but it can handle spicier ethnic dishes as well. ABV: 12 percent.

Distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Capital City Wine & Spirits, Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, Central Liquors, Eye Street Cellars, MacArthur Beverages, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Whole Foods Market (P Street). Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Kelly’s Fine Wine & Spirits and Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City, Landover Liquor in Landover, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Silesia Liquors in Fort Washington, the Wine Harvest in Potomac, Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Whole Foods Market in Arlington.

Meinklang Foam White Natural

Burgenland, Austria, $25

This wine is a petillant-naturel, or pet-nat. So it isn’t your father’s sparkling wine. The grapes are grown on vines that are not pruned or trellised, but allowed to grow naturally. The vineyard is also farmed biodynamically, so this wine checks all the enviro boxes. What about the box that really matters? Well, it’s pretty darn tasty. It’s simple, as pet-nats are, tasting somewhat of apples, without much complexity. Think of a hard cider, with a bit more alcoholic kick. Pour this for your hipster friend, not your grandma. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by Siema: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, DCanter, Glen’s Garden Market (Dupont), Mom’s Organic Market, Wagshal’s Deli; on the list at Hazel, Old Ebbitt Grill. Available in Maryland at Mom’s Organic Market (Rockville), Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Beer Run and Market Street Wineshop (Downtown) in Charlottesville, Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, City Vino in Fredericksburg, Downtown Wine & Gourmet in Harrisonburg, Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market in Richmond, Lewis Creek Market in Staunton, Little Washington Winery in Washington, Mom’s Organic Market (Alexandria, Woodbridge), Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.