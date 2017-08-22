

(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Chicken broth or stock — whether homemade or store-bought — is a valuable staple to keep on hand. Here are six ways to use it from our archives.

Lemon-Rosemary Chicken and Orzo Skillet, pictured above. The orzo cooks in chicken broth, in the same skillet in which the chicken was browned — meaning it’s a one-skillet dinner with an extra dose of flavor.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Tarragon Chicken With Asparagus. One-pan and elegant. If you don’t like tarragon, use fresh thyme.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Cashew Eggplant Chicken Stir-Fry. A hearty dish that’s ready in 30 minutes or less.

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Lemon and Pistachio Chicken. The broth combines with pan juices and a little white balsamic vinegar to create a simple sauce.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Braised Chicken Thighs With Tomatillos. This one-pot dish yields tender, moist chicken.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Moroccan Chicken Couscous. Another one-pot recipe, ready in 25 minutes or less. It’s golden from turmeric and gently spiced with cumin.