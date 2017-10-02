Some days you just need a sandwich. Here are some of our favorite meatless options, from our Recipe Finder.
Roast Broccoli Hero Sandwiches, pictured above. With store-bought fried onions, salty cheese and hot sauce-doctored bread-and-butter pickles.
Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches. Avocado (instead of mayo) adds creaminess in this vegan option.
Philly-Style Broccoli Rabe, Portobello and Cheese Sandwiches. The mushroom and broccoli rabe mixture goes quite well with American cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub. No need to pre-salt and fry the eggplant slices here.
Beet, Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Sandwiches. The beets are quick-pickled, adding a welcome tartness that offsets the cheese and onions.
Mumbai Sandwiches. With boiled potatoes, green chutney and crunchy vegetables for texture.
Sloppy Yo Sandwiches. Stuffed with Tofu Chorizo, potatoes, avocado, salsa-spiked sauerkraut and refried beans.