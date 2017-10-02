

Some days you just need a sandwich. Here are some of our favorite meatless options, from our Recipe Finder.

[Winter squash makes a hearty canvas. Here’s how to cook it.]

Roast Broccoli Hero Sandwiches, pictured above. With store-bought fried onions, salty cheese and hot sauce-doctored bread-and-butter pickles.



Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches. Avocado (instead of mayo) adds creaminess in this vegan option.



Philly-Style Broccoli Rabe, Portobello and Cheese Sandwiches. The mushroom and broccoli rabe mixture goes quite well with American cheese.



Eggplant Parmesan Sub. No need to pre-salt and fry the eggplant slices here.



Beet, Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Sandwiches. The beets are quick-pickled, adding a welcome tartness that offsets the cheese and onions.



Mumbai Sandwiches. With boiled potatoes, green chutney and crunchy vegetables for texture.



Sloppy Yo Sandwiches. Stuffed with Tofu Chorizo, potatoes, avocado, salsa-spiked sauerkraut and refried beans.