Need dinner, and need it fast? Try one of these quick pasta recipes from our archives.

[What to do with a can or two of black beans]

One-Pot Pasta, pictured above. You’ve probably seen this recipe in many iterations; here’s a reminder of just how easy it is.



Tomato and Smoked Salmon Pasta. The fresh tomato sauce gets a touch of silkiness from cream cheese.



Summer Spaghetti. The only cooking here is to boil water for the pasta.



Fettuccine With Creamy Zucchini Sauce. Useful for all those zucchini (or other summer squash) you may have.

Pasta With Roasted Cherry Tomatoes and Sweet Pepper. Perfect for late-summer produce.



Pasta With Tomatoes, Prosciutto and Mushrooms. A simple combo of meaty mushrooms with savory, salty prosciutto.



Spaghetti With Shrimp and Pesto. Whole-grain pasta dressed with a lemony basil pesto.