

(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Yes, it’s hot out. But we still crave homemade pie. Here are seven ways to go, from the Recipe Finder — two require no oven at all, a couple need just a short spell in the oven and others. . . well, you’ll want to turn up that air conditioning.

[Celebrate anything, or nothing, with one of these 10 cakes]

That Cream Cheese Cool Whip Pie, pictured above. No baking in this quick-to-put-together, retro-fab dessert.

Brownie Ice Cream Pie. Four ingredients and good work for little fingers.



(T. Susan Chang)

Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie. This bakes for a mere 15 minutes, but does require some advance planning — the baked pie needs to cool for two hours and then rest in the refrigerator overnight.



(Renee Comet/For the Washington Post)

Deep-Dish Blueberry Icebox Pie. Another relatively short bake time — about 25 minutes — for this classic treat from Buttercream Bakeshop owner Tiffany MacIsaac.



(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Cherry Lattice Pie. Use sour cherries if you can find them.



(Deb Lindsey/For the Washington Post)

Apricot Pie. Adapted from pie expert Kate McDermott.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Blueberry-Nectarine Lattice Pie. The two fruits are coming into season in the Washington area; put them to good use here.