We are midway through a glorious green bean season. Wouldn’t this be a good time to pick some up and use them in one of these meatless recipes?

Lemony Green Bean Pasta Salad, pictured above. Bright flavors that are perfect for summer.



Stir-Fried Green Beans With Peanuts and Arbol Chiles. Crunchy and spicy.

Green Beans With Sweet Onion and Fresh Herbs. A quick side dish with only six ingredients.



Green Bean, Shell Bean and Sweet Onion Fattoush. With crisp-tender slender green beans (haricots verts) and buttery lima (or other) shell beans.



Green Bean, Artichoke and Hazelnut Salad. Substantial enough to be a main course.



Blackened Green Beans With Garlic, Sesame and Ginger. Rice vinegar, yellow miso and ginger add kick to the dressing.



Spicy Sweets and Green Beans. With a spiced butter that proves quite addictive.