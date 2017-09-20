

Grapes are in local markets now. Here are a few ways to showcase them, from our archives.

Roasted Grapes. A simple treatment yields complex results. Serve these over ice cream or with a spread of goat cheese.



Cardamom Pickled Grapes. These sweet-tart bites are excellent with a cheese platter.



Pear-Radicchio Risotto With Red Grapes. Bitter radicchio and walnuts tame the sweetness of pears and grapes.



Concord Grape Pie With Rye Crust. You’ll find Concord grapes in area farmers markets now; here’s a great way to showcase them.



Concord Grape Dumplings. If you’d rather not deal with pie crust, here’s a nice alternative to the above.



Grape, Butternut Squash and Green Pea Salad. A hearty salad perfect for fall.



Mediterranean Sausage and Grapes. Only one pan and seven ingredients needed.