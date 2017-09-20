(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Grapes are in local markets now. Here are a few ways to showcase them, from our archives.

[The no-hassle, just-right meal for a midweek Jewish New Year celebration (or any busy family)]

Roasted Grapes. A simple treatment yields complex results. Serve these over ice cream or with a spread of goat cheese.


(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Cardamom Pickled Grapes. These sweet-tart bites are excellent with a cheese platter.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Pear-Radicchio Risotto With Red Grapes. Bitter radicchio and walnuts tame the sweetness of pears and grapes.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Concord Grape Pie With Rye Crust. You’ll find Concord grapes in area farmers markets now; here’s a great way to showcase them.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Concord Grape Dumplings. If you’d rather not deal with pie crust, here’s a nice alternative to the above.


(Mike Morgan/For The Washington Post)

Grape, Butternut Squash and Green Pea Salad. A hearty salad perfect for fall.


(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Mediterranean Sausage and Grapes. Only one pan and seven ingredients needed.

