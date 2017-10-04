

(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

If you don’t like chocolate, these recipes aren’t for you. If you do, keep reading for our favorite and most satisfying brownie recipes.

[Oh, what a few extra egg whites can do for dessert]

Guanaja Brownies, above. The one brownie recipe to end all others. (But do keep reading for other ideas and flavor combos.)



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Brownies With Raspberry Jam Swirl. These cocoa powder brownies encourage experimentation.

Better-For-You One-Bowl Brownies. Moist and fudgy.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Peanut Butter Brownie Pie With a Pretzel Crust. For those who need a little something extra with their brownies.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Macaroon Brownies. A clever way to use up canned coconut macaroons. These are reminiscent of Mounds candy bars.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Halvah Fudge Bars. A fudge bar by any other name still eats like a brownie; these have teff flour, date syrup, halvah and Marcona almonds.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

No-Bake Hemp Brownie Bites. Don’t feel like baking? No problem.



(T. Susan Chang/T. Susan Chang)

Dark, Fudgy Muscovado Brownies. The unrefined sugar adds an extra layer of richness and depth.