If you don’t like chocolate, these recipes aren’t for you. If you do, keep reading for our favorite and most satisfying brownie recipes.

Guanaja Brownies, above. The one brownie recipe to end all others. (But do keep reading for other ideas and flavor combos.)


Brownies With Raspberry Jam Swirl. These cocoa powder brownies encourage experimentation.

Better-For-You One-Bowl Brownies. Moist and fudgy.


Peanut Butter Brownie Pie With a Pretzel Crust. For those who need a little something extra with their brownies.


Macaroon Brownies. A clever way to use up canned coconut macaroons. These are reminiscent of Mounds candy bars.


Halvah Fudge Bars. A fudge bar by any other name still eats like a brownie; these have teff flour, date syrup, halvah and Marcona almonds.


No-Bake Hemp Brownie Bites. Don’t feel like baking? No problem.


Dark, Fudgy Muscovado Brownies. The unrefined sugar adds an extra layer of richness and depth.

