With summer produce, simple preparations are all you need. Sometimes, simplicity lies in a good condiment as well. Here are some of our favorite DIY ones that add spice, complexity or creaminess to any number of dishes.

Red Onion Marmalade, pictured above. Its vinegary kick complements burgers, beans and sandwiches.



Rose Petal Harissa. Rich and spicy. For starters, swirl it with olive oil to make a dip; add it to marinades; stir into tomato sauce; mix it with mayonnaise.



Spicy, Sweet and Sour Pineapple-Jalapeño Relish. It can add fruitiness to flatbreads; instead of the pineapple, you can use mango, grapes or plums.



Sweet and Savory Tomato Jam. Try it with roasted meats, or just slathered on toast or crackers.

Spicy, Sweet and Sour Corn Relish. Serve this take on chow chow with grilled meat, hot dogs or fried green tomatoes.



Garlic Paste (Toum). Love garlic? This one’s for you. Add it to dips, marinades, deviled egg fillings — you name it.



The sauce in this Polish Boy recipe, from chef-restaurateur Michael Symon, is a tangy blend of jarred banana peppers, garlic, yellow mustard, white wine vinegar and sugar. Use it with anything you’d normally treat to mustard. (The sandwich, topped with coleslaw and fries, is a keeper as well.)



Watermelon Molasses. Saffron lends floral notes, and the cooked-down fruit makes it a little sticky and sweet. Pair with grilled meat or vegetables.