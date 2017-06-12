Oysters are ideal warm weather fare — light, fresh-tasting and a cinch to prepare. Here are eight ways to go, from the Recipe Finder.
[The easy way to cook oysters, mussels and clams this summer: On your grill]
Hank’s Oyster Po’ Boy, pictured above. The version served at Hank’s Oyster Bar in the District and Alexandria, tweaked for home cooks.
Oysters Tchoupitoulas. With ham, crab, oyster, garlic and lemon.
Oysters Gin and Tonic. A simple way to serve them, from chef José Andrés.
Grilled Oysters With Smoked Paprika-Peach Sauce. Grill them! Then top with a smoky-buttery-sweet sauce.
Broiled Oysters With Peach and Paprika. An indoor alternative to the grilling method above, with peach jelly instead of fresh fruit.
Oysters Biltmore. Broiled with country ham-studded bechamel.
Oyster Hash. Andouille sausage, potatoes and bell peppers provide a base for plump, fried oysters.
Garlic Shrimp and Oyster Vermicelli. Ready in 15 minutes or less.