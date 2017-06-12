

(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Oysters are ideal warm weather fare — light, fresh-tasting and a cinch to prepare. Here are eight ways to go, from the Recipe Finder.

[The easy way to cook oysters, mussels and clams this summer: On your grill]

Hank’s Oyster Po’ Boy, pictured above. The version served at Hank’s Oyster Bar in the District and Alexandria, tweaked for home cooks.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Oysters Tchoupitoulas. With ham, crab, oyster, garlic and lemon.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Oysters Gin and Tonic. A simple way to serve them, from chef José Andrés.

Grilled Oysters With Smoked Paprika-Peach Sauce. Grill them! Then top with a smoky-buttery-sweet sauce.

Broiled Oysters With Peach and Paprika. An indoor alternative to the grilling method above, with peach jelly instead of fresh fruit.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Oysters Biltmore. Broiled with country ham-studded bechamel.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Oyster Hash. Andouille sausage, potatoes and bell peppers provide a base for plump, fried oysters.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Garlic Shrimp and Oyster Vermicelli. Ready in 15 minutes or less.