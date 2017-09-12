Maybe you need something to go with that chicken you brought home from the store. Or perhaps those leftovers need an addition to make a complete meal. Either way, you don’t have time for a lengthy recipe with tons of ingredients. That’s where quick side dishes come in. Here are nine favorites from our archives.
Crispy, Smoky Skillet Corn, pictured above. With a lovely crust on the bottom. (Be sure to check out the variations for Creamy Grated Skillet Corn and Raw Corn Salad With Pickled Jalapeños and Cilantro at the bottom of the recipe, too!)
Spicy Beet and Carrot Coleslaw. No cooking required; if you have a food processor with a shredding attachment, this will come together all the more quickly.
Crushed Potatoes With Horseradish Cream. Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside; these are best served with the accompanying sauce (but they’d make a fine vehicle for ketchup or barbecue sauce, too.)
Smacked Cucumber Salad. This recipe has a built-in stress reliever.
Basmati Rice Pilaf With Baby Spinach and Mushrooms.
Roasted Radishes With Herbs. Goes well with grilled meats, roasted tofu, or really, most mains. It’s also great at room temperature.
Stir-Fried Peas + Spinach. It’s great with spring’s fresh peas, but when those aren’t around, we like to use frozen. Play around with the spices and herbs to match your meal.
Potato and Roasted Cauliflower Salad. A nice change from the typical potato salad, with whipped feta adding tangy creaminess.
Honey Baked Black Beans. With a little sweetness from honey, kick from canned chipotle and complexity from dark beer.