Summer may be nearing its end, but it doesn’t seem to be loosening its grip. There’s still time to slap a fish on the grill and enjoy an electrifying chenin blanc from the Loire Valley, a top-notch Spanish Rueda, or simple, satisfying and delicious wines from Sicily, Germany and Portugal.

Domaine des Baumard Savennières 2016

Loire Valley, France, $36

France’s Loire Valley is known primarily for three white wine grapes: sauvignon blanc (think Sancerre, Pouilly-Fumé, Touraine and other appellations); chenin blanc (Vouvray, Savennières and Quarts de Chaume); and melon de bourgogne, the grape of Muscadet. This Savennières is exceptional, combining the flavors of apples and pears common to chenin blanc with hints of chalk, citrus and wild herbs. It smells like a picnic and tastes like a party. Worth the splurge. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent.

Bodega Reina de Castilla Verdejo 100 Percent Seleccion, Cuvee 9 Meses 2016

Rueda, Spain, $22

Rueda produces some delicious white wines to pair with seafood, but while they are often terrific values, they rarely aspire to greatness. Reina de Castilla is not shy about its aspirations: Top-quality fruit is aged in oak to give it added spice and structure, and it succeeds on all levels. This is a dinner-party wine, when you are showing off your skills with fish and shellfish. ABV: 12 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Alcesti Edesia Grillo 2016

Sicily, Italy, $12

Crisp, citrusy and refreshing, this wine from a grape variety common in Sicily is ideal for your late-summer patio parties with grilled seafood, salads or even prepared snacks from the store. ABV: 13.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Köster-Wolf Müller-Thurgau Halbtrocken 2016

Rheinhessen, Germany, $17 (1 liter)

Some wines are so gulpable that you just want more, and that’s when 1-liter bottles come in handy. This Muller-Thurgau, from a workhorse German grape that usually makes pleasant wine at best, is delightfully zesty and crisp, with just a hint of sweetness to balance the orchard fruit flavors. It’s great for a late-summer lunch on the patio or as an intro to a dinner party. ABV: 12 percent.

JP Azeitão Syrah Rosé 2017

Peninsula de Setúbal, Portugal, $10

Bright cherries, berries and melons come to mind when sipping this little charmer. Don’t think rosé season is over just because Labor Day has come and gone. There’s always room for delicious, refreshing wine of any stripe and color. ABV: 13 percent.

