We also have two California wines following a refreshing trend I highlighted recently with Mary Taylor Wines and Obvious Wines — showing their wines’ origin and character at an affordable price without pretense or ego. If you would like to explore California’s expressions of chardonnay and pinot noir without breaking the bank, look to Windemere wines. Be warned, though — you will want to explore more.

We finish with two sauvignon blancs from the Loire Valley in France. These wines reflect recent price inflation but show how we can find value by looking for quality in neighboring regions to the stars.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine Bousquet Virgen Organic Red Blend 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Tupungato, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $13

Domaine Bousquet produced my No. 1 “greatest value” of 2020, with its Natural Origins Malbec in a 3-liter box. The winery is back with a line of organic wines with no added sulfites, called Virgen. This red blend is malbec, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. It is bright and lively, with verve and spirit. A Virgen Malbec at the same price is just entering this market. Both are splendid values. Organic, vegan. Alcohol by volume: 14.3 percent. BW: 440 grams (Light).

Imported by WISD; distributed in the District and Maryland by Opici, in Virginia by Virginia Imports: Available in the District at Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Odd Provisions, Yes Organic Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at A&A Wine & Spirits in Gambrills; Cambridge Farmers Market in Cambridge; Christos Discount Liquors in Ferndale; House of Liquors in Westminster; Lakefront Fine Wine & Spirits in Frederick; New Team Spirits in Cockeysville; Quarry Wine & Spirits in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Friendly City Food Co-Op in Harrisonburg; Sprouts Farmers Market in Herndon; Wegmans (various locations); Whole Foods Market (various locations, coming soon).

GREAT VALUE

Windemere Pinot Noir 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( Extraordinary )

Santa Barbara County, Calif., $17

Terrific Cali pinot under $20 that speaks not only of the grape but of its place of origin is hard to find. This beauty has the dark cherry and boysenberry flavors with cola spice and wild herbs that says Santa Barbara County to me. If we were to parse Santa Maria Valley versus Santa Rita Hills, we’d probably have to pay a bit more. But we can compare it with the very fine Windemere Sonoma County Pinot Noir ($19), which is lighter and more delicate in body and a bit more tart in flavor. Outstanding values. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 515 grams (Average).

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Lee Towers Market, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Bella’s, Eastport Liquors in Annapolis; the Breadery in Catonsville; Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits in Baltimore; Colonial Liquors in La Plata; Kent Towne Liquors in Chester; Mt. Airy Liquors in Mt. Airy; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Tiger Wine & Spirits in Towson.

GREAT VALUE

Windemere Chardonnay 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( Extraordinary )

Sonoma County, Calif., $19

Windemere gives us the opportunity to compare Sonoma and Santa Barbara counties with chardonnay as well as pinot noir. With the chards, Sonoma offers gossamer texture and filigree. At first, it seems there’s not much to it. But each sip reveals a different nuance. You’ll have to pay attention to understand what it’s trying to say to you. The Santa Barbara chard is more straightforward, a bit talkative. You know what it’s all about on the first sip. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Lee Towers Market, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Bella’s, Eastport Liquors in Annapolis; the Breadery in Catonsville; Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits in Baltimore; Colonial Liquors in La Plata; Kent Towne Liquors in Chester; Mt. Airy Liquors in Mt. Airy; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Tiger Wine & Spirits in Towson.

Comte Henry Sauvignon Touraine 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( Extraordinary )

Loire Valley, France, $25

The Touraine appellation in France’s Loire Valley is famous for affordable sauvignon blanc for occasions when we don’t want to splurge on the more famous wines of Sancerre. A significant increase of more than 10 percent over the 2019 vintage pushes this wine closer to Sancerre in price — or at least, closer to where Sancerre was a year ago. The quality is still there, a great expression of the mineral side of sauvignon that could fool you to mistake it as a sancerre if you didn’t see the label. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 530 grams (Average).

Imported by Artisans & Vines, distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, in Virginia by LK Wine Tours & Sales: Available in the District at Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Bella’s in Annapolis; Bradley Food & Beverage, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Rodman’s in White Flint. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie; Balducci’s in Alexandria; Murphy Beverage in Winchester.

Jacques Dumont Sancerre 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( Extraordinary )

Loire Valley, France, $30

This wine is everything you expect sancerre to be — ripe sauvignon blanc flavors of nectarine and quince expressed through the kimmeridgian limestone soils of the region. Think minerals and briny seafood. Given sancerre’s popularity in restaurants, this wine primarily appears on wine lists. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 490 grams (Light).

Imported by Kobrand; distributed in the District and Maryland by RNDC, in Virginia by Virginia Imports: Available in the District at Belga Cafe, Bobby Van’s Grill, Bobby Van’s Steakhouse, Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, the Graham, the Palm. Available in Virginia at Bazin’s on Church in Vienna, Cafe Montmartre in Reston; Landini Brothers in Alexandria.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.