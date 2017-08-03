A behind-the-scenes look at restaurants’ dirtiest job

Dishwashers are some of the lowest-paid workers but have the most responsibility. Today’s chefs are recognizing the important role they play in their kitchens.
Caracol As a key part of the kitchen staff, dishwashers work constantly. “You can’t have a successful service in a restaurant without a great dishwasher,” says former dishwasher Emeril Lagasse, the New Orleans-based chef and cookbook author with 14 restaurants across the country. “Bad ones will bring the ship down.” Scott Dalton/For The Washington Post Buy Photo