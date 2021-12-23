Portugal should no longer surprise us with its value wines. And yet, this one gobsmacked me with the complexity it offers for this price. Boysenberry, blueberry, tobacco leaf and autumn leaves seemed to swirl in my glass, even on the first night. More impressively, the flavors developed and became increasingly intertwined over the next several days. Setubal is in central Portugal, just south of Lisbon, but this wine made me think of an unfortified port. It’s probably no secret to readers of this column that I love port. This wine would make a great case purchase to be your house red for the first months of 2022. ABV: 13.5 percent.