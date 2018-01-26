Exceptional Excellent Very Good



We usually don’t expect red wines from Anjou, a small subregion of France’s Loire Valley, to be any good, but here’s an example that will persuade even the most cynical wine skeptic to scour store shelves for obscure wines. I also recommend a refreshing New Zealand sauvignon blanc, a Tavel rosé to enjoy year-round, a lively California chardonnay and a second label from a popular Bordeaux chateau.

Musset-Roullier Les Neuf Vingt “La Maturité de la Passion” Anjou Rouge 2014/2015

Loire Valley, France, $15

I’m on my soapbox here. There are some wines we simply refuse to believe in because they don’t come from high-profile regions with pedigrees and points. Anjou, in France’s Loire Valley, is known for light, insipid reds or rosés. But this wine should grab our attention. It’s 100 percent cabernet franc, the main red grape of the Loire, and yes, lighter in depth and body than more famous Loire appellations such as Chinon, Saumur or Bourgeuil. Aromatic with spicy white pepper and Bing cherry notes, it develops more complexity about 30 minutes after you pull the cork. The distributor is moving to the 2015 vintage; more stores, restaurants and wine bars should take a chance on it. ABV: 14 percent.

Distributed by Simon N Cellars: Available in Virginia at Leesburg Vintner in Leesburg, Tastings of Charlottesville, Tinto (Chesapeake, Virginia Beach).

Domaine La Rocalière “Le Classique” 2016

Tavel, Rhone Valley, France, $20

Tavel is a classic rosé appellation in France’s Rhone Valley region, and this delicious wine shows why we should consider rosé a year-round wine. Okay, so we may not be sitting on the patio sipping this, but it has the body and fruit to match many lighter winter dishes — which may be why it’s more available now in restaurants than in retail outlets. ABV: 14 percent.

Distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits; on the list at Acadiana, All Souls, Jinya Ramen Bar, Kapnos, Left Door, the Salt Line. Available in Maryland at Wine Cellars of Annapolis, Wine Source in Baltimore; on the list at Black’s Bar & Kitchen and Passion Fish in Bethesda. Available in Virginia at Market Street Wineshop (Uptown) in Charlottesville, Streets Market (Alexandria, Arlington), Yellow Umbrella Provisions in Richmond; on the list at Bistro 360 in Arlington, Jinya Ramen Bar in Fairfax, TenPenh in Tysons.

Bordeaux de Gloria 2015

Bordeaux, France, $22

Bordeaux lovers know the second labels of their favorite chateaus often offer the best values. The Bordeaux de Gloria is textbook, with mineral graphite notes accenting rich blackberry fruit. It makes a fine partner to meat dishes. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Yes! Organic Markets (Capitol Hill, Georgia Avenue). Available in Maryland at the Italian Market in Annapolis, Lance’s Beer & Wine in Bethesda, Maryland Discount Beverage Center in Cumberland, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Wine Bin in Ellicott City, the Winery in Chester, Yes! Organic Market (Hyattsville).

Saracina Unoaked chardonnay 2016

Mendocino County, Calif., $20

Ripe with flavors of pears and peaches, this chardonnay shows the grape at its most natural, unencumbered by oak barrels. There is also a smidgen of Viognier to give it a flowery aroma. Never mind the lineage or the blend; this is a tasty wine. ABV: 13.2 percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: Available in the District at Rodman’s; on the list at Sonoma. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington, Wine Cabinet in Reston; on the list at Hummingbird in Alexandria.

Ribbonwood Sauvignon Blanc 2016

Marlborough, New Zealand, $17

This is textbook savvy, with a hint of grass and tropical fruit. Refreshing and straightforward, delicious by itself or with lighter seafood dishes. ABV: 13 percent.

Distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Chat’s Liquors, Paul’s of Chevy Chase. Available in Maryland at 5 O’Clock Wines & Spirits in Owings Mills, the Italian Market in Annapolis, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park, Town Center Wine & Spirits in Hyattsville, Wine Bin in Ellicott City.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.