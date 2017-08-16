This skillet dinner is the kind of recipe everyone should have tucked in their back pocket. It is simple cooking at its best — a one-pan meal that is nearly effortless to prepare, made with everyday ingredients that come together quickly. You can summon the energy to make it even when you come home feeling too tired to cook. The payoff in flavor, beauty and satisfaction is a windfall.
To make it, saute chopped shallot (or onion, if you prefer) and summer squash in a large skillet; add a can of white beans, water and then big chunks of fresh salmon, grape tomatoes, tarragon and lemon zest. In about five minutes the fish is cooked, the vegetables and beans are tender, and, with a final squeeze of lemon juice, the whole dish is infused with the flavor and fragrance of the citrus and herb seasonings.
The meal has a summery feel, with summer squash, tomatoes and herbs at their peak this time of year, but the ingredients are available year-round, making it an anytime pleasure.
Scale, print and rate the recipe in our Recipe Finder:
Lemon-Tarragon Salmon and White Bean Skillet
4 servings
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup chopped shallot
1 medium zucchini, cut into ½ -inch dice
One 15-ounce can no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup water
1¼ pounds skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 cup grape tomatoes, each cut in half
1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh tarragon leaves
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from ½ lemon)
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the shallot; cook for about 1 minute, until softened.
Add the zucchini and cook for 1 minute, then add the beans and water. Once the mixture is bubbling at the edges, add the salmon, tomatoes, tarragon, lemon zest, salt and pepper stirring gently to incorporate. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook for about 4 minutes, stirring gently once or twice, until the salmon is just opaque and the vegetables are tender.
Drizzle with the lemon juice and serve.
Nutrition | Per serving: 370 calories, 34 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 17 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 80 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 5 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar
Recipe tested by Jessica Weissman; email questions to food@washpost.com
More healthful salmon recipes from Ellie Krieger:
Salmon Burgers With Tzatziki Sauce
Roasted Salmon With Artichoke Topping; Green Tea-Poached Salmon With Asian Slaw
More from Food: