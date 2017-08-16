

Lemon-Tarragon Salmon and White Bean Skillet; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

This skillet dinner is the kind of recipe everyone should have tucked in their back pocket. It is simple cooking at its best — a one-pan meal that is nearly effortless to prepare, made with everyday ingredients that come together quickly. You can summon the energy to make it even when you come home feeling too tired to cook. The payoff in flavor, beauty and satisfaction is a windfall.

To make it, saute chopped shallot (or onion, if you prefer) and summer squash in a large skillet; add a can of white beans, water and then big chunks of fresh salmon, grape tomatoes, tarragon and lemon zest. In about five minutes the fish is cooked, the vegetables and beans are tender, and, with a final squeeze of lemon juice, the whole dish is infused with the flavor and fragrance of the citrus and herb seasonings.

The meal has a summery feel, with summer squash, tomatoes and herbs at their peak this time of year, but the ingredients are available year-round, making it an anytime pleasure.

food@washpost.com