

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Looking for a new low-carb recipe to try? Here are a few from our Recipe Finder to consider. When determining what exactly “low-carb” means, we used basic guidelines from the Mayo Clinic: Typically, those following low-carb diets stick to 20 to 60 grams of carbohydrates per day (for perspective, the daily recommended amount, based on a 2,000 calorie diet, is 300 grams). Pick, choose and modify the recipes as needed to suit your diet.

[10 ways to prepare for a fall full of healthy eating]

Pounded Chicken, above. This simple recipe takes well to experimenting; be sure to check the suggested variations at the end. (Total carbohydrates: 0g.)



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Roasted Chicken Thighs With Preserved Lemon and Olives. Simple weeknight chicken, elevated with a rich, flavorful sauce. Bonus: You’ll dirty only one pan. (Total carbohydrates: 3g.)



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Mushrooms Baked With Garlic, Lemon and Chile Pepper. Lots of bright, zingy flavors here. (Total carbohydrates: 4g.)



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Garlic and Mint Roasted Lamb. Save this one for a weekend, or when you can have a few friends over to cut into this beautiful roast. (Total carbohydrates: 5g.)



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas. Only about five minutes of prep required. Serve with lettuce or cabbage leaves instead of tortillas, if you like. (Total carbohydrates: 5g.)



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Green Tea-Poached Salmon With Asian Slaw. Complex but simple; serve it warm or cold. (Total carbohydrates: 9g.)



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Tofu Scramble With Salsa Cruda. Breakfast for dinner, vegan edition. (Total carbohydrates: 10g.)