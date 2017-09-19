

We know you might not really need a recipe for grilled cheese. That’s part of the beauty of the grilled cheese. So consider these more like guidelines for layering different flavors and textures to create the perfect comforting, satisfying, ooey-gooey dinner. (Or lunch. Or breakfast, with an egg on top.)

American Dip Grilled Cheese, pictured above. An any-season favorite, with thinly sliced roast beef, tender potatoes, gooey cheese, chive butter and a simple dip of crème fraîche and horseradish.

Grilled Baby Swiss and Tomato Sandwich. Sometimes a simple combo like this is all you need.



Oniony Three-Cheese Croque-Monsieur. All that cheese really ups the rich, comforting factors.

Grilled Pepper Jack and Avocado Sandwich. Creamy, cool avocado is a nice balance to the slightly spicy cheese.

Grilled Cheese, Champagne Grape and Red Onion Sandwich. If you can’t find champagne grapes, use any sweet grape with lots of flavor. (Halve them if they are large.)



Grilled Kimcheese. Kicky from the kimchi, comforting from the cheese. Apple slices make a nice variation from the Asian pear.

Grilled Mozzarella and Prosciutto Sandwich. Another simple way to go. Serve this one with your favorite red wine.



Tomato Soup With Grilled Havarti Cheese Croutons. It’s like they were made for each other.