Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16) is right around the corner. Here’s a menu of Mexican dishes from our archives that are particularly perfect for this in-between-summer-and-autumn time of year.
[Why this stuffed pepper dish wears the colors of the Mexican flag]
Molletes, pictured above. Makes for a quick breakfast, snack or appetizer. The combination of warm, creamy refried beans on chewy, crusty rolls is hard to beat.
Jicama, Apple and Chayote Salad With Pepita-Avocado Dressing. With a mildly sweet crunch from jicama, tartness from the apple and almost lemony notes from chayote.
Arroz con Chorizo. You can top it with a fried egg, as shown, or serve with scrambled eggs stirred in.
Cold Chiles With Vegetable Stuffing. Roasted poblanos filled with cauliflower, carrots and peas, then drizzled simply with heavy cream and cheese. These could also serve as a meatless main.
Roasted Tomatillo Salmon. A beautiful and healthful main course.
Fresh Cheese Ice Cream With Blackberries. A refreshing, tangy way to end the meal; requeson or queso fresco adds a nice saltiness.