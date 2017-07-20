

Chef Fabio Capestrano speaks with guests Wayne Kline, his wife, Trudie Cummings; and their daughter (back to camera), Sasha Cummings-Kline, at Trattoria da Lina in Takoma Park. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

I was a very young child when I first started to understand what a perfect red-sauce Italian restaurant should be. It’s a place that is candlelit and romantic, but also down to earth and not too pricey. It should have Italian-accented waiters and checkered tablecloths and long strands of homemade pasta to slurp. And maybe, once my date and I were staring into each other’s eyes, the proprietor would waltz out and play “Bella Notte” on his accordion, trailed by his hapless line cook on the lute.

That is to say, as a child raised on Disney films, I ask of every red sauce Italian restaurant in a certain price range: Does it pass the “Lady and the Tramp” test? Could I see myself — the bashful cocker spaniel Lady, obviously — slurping the same spaghetti strand as my Tramp until our lips meet in a kiss? Would it be the kind of place where he’d nudge the last meatball toward me?

Trattoria da Lina, a new restaurant in Takoma Park, has many of the ingredients. It has Italian waiters and a distinct lack of pretension — the kind of unfussy place you could go for a weeknight dinner. It doesn’t have checkered tablecloths or lute-playing line cooks, but it does have the most important factors in my test: homemade pasta and sauce made with ingredients imported from Italy.

The restaurant is a promise that owner Marcello Minna made to his mother, Lina. She owned a restaurant of the same name in his small town in Puglia, but had to close it when he and his brother moved away for school — including a study-abroad stint at Georgetown University that brought Minna to the States — because she couldn’t manage it on her own.

“I told her I would open [an Italian restaurant] in Washington, D.C., eventually,” said Minna, a partner in the group that runs Dolci Gelato Cafe, also in Takoma Park. “Twenty-one years later, I decided to fulfill my promise.” He said that when his mother, who lives in Italy, learned that he was naming his restaurant after her, she cried.

Minna says the menu of rustic Italian favorites is similar to the original Trattoria da Lina in Italy. All the pasta except the calamarata (a calamari-shaped noodle) and the gluten-free penne and spaghetti is made in-house, as well as every component of the sauces — Minna says they even make their own tomato paste. Before the restaurant opened, he brought his mother over to teach chef Fabio Capestrano, formerly of Trattoria Villagio in Clifton, Va., her personal recipes.



Grilled octopus. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Chicken Marsala. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Those include a solid roster of Italian classics, like fettuccine alla Bolognese and fusilli alla Norma. Go for the super-eggy carbonara, the chicken Marsala swimming in its velvety sauce, and the crispy grilled octopus. The meatballs, I am sad to report, were a touch on the dry side. (No wonder the Tramp edged it away to Lady’s side.) But another crowd-pleaser, funnily enough, has been the gratis sun-dried tomato spread presented with bread at the beginning of each meal. “Fennel seed, that’s the key ingredient,” said Minna.

Everything is reasonably priced, a key selling point for Trattoria da Lina as Italian restaurants downtown grow more and more upscale. Most entrees are under $20. While there isn’t much on the menu that will surprise or challenge you, it’s a neighborhood-minded spot with carby comforts.

The walls are decorated with Italian posters, and one of Minna’s prized artifacts — original front pages from Italian newspapers from each of the times Italy won the World Cup. By next spring, he hopes to open a separate patio serving crepes and Italian cold-cut sandwiches. There’s a small — really small; it’s three seats — bar to the right, with a display of the restaurant’s all-Italian wine selection behind. Order from it, and your wine will likely be presented by a server with an accent, because Minna wanted to hire mostly fellow Italians: “Nobody knows Italian wine like an Italian person.”

Trattoria da Lina. 7000 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park. 301-920-2600. trattoriadalina.com. Appetizers, $6 to $15; entrees, $14 to $29. Tom Sietsema will return next week.