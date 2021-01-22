GREAT VALUE

Rocca di Fabbri Montefalco Rosso 2016

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Italy, $17

A lovely translucent ruby color gleams from the glass, followed by aromas of black olives, tea, roasted mushrooms, dried cherries, plums and blackberries. A delightful wine ideal for hearty winter roasts and stews, or just a conversation by the fire. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent.

Imported and distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, Streets Market (Connecticut Avenue), Whole Foods Market (P Street). Available in Maryland at Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda, Di Pasquale’s Marketplace and Wine Source in Baltimore, Finewine.com in Gaithersburg, Maryland Discount Beverage Center in Cumberland, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, the Perfect Pour in Elkridge, Petite Cellars in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Leesburg Gourmet in Leesburg, Vino Market in Midlothian.

GREAT VALUE

Laureano Gomez Malbec 2019

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $20

Laureano Gomez made wine for three decades for Trapiche and Bodegas Salentein. Now retired, he and his family make about 2,000 cases of wine from 12 acres around their home in the Uco Valley, a high-altitude region in the Andes foothills, in the southern end of the Mendoza region. This delicious malbec has energy and flavors of blueberries and blackberries dusted with cocoa. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported by the Artisan Collection, distributed by Le Storie: Available in the District at Ace Beverage, Calvert Woodley, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Osteria del Nino in Arlington; Branch & Vine, Ellwood Thompson’s Natural Market, Oxford Cellars and Rowland in Richmond; Dominion Wine and Beer in Falls Church; Grape + Bean in Alexandria; Oakton Wine Shop in Oakton; Vino Market in Midlothian.

Conti Zecca Liranu Negroamaro Rosso Riserva 2016

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Italy, $19

The negroamaro grape yields wines that live up to the name: dark in color and slightly bitter, in a good way. The subtle bitterness appears on the finish, and refreshes and primes your palate for the next sip. And while some wines from this grape can be quite lean, this one is ripe and plush. Pair it with grilled or roasted meats, or mature hard cheeses. ABV: 14 percent.

Imported by Caput Mundi, distributed by Impero: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Batch 13, Imperial Wine & Spirits, MacArthur Beverages, Rodman’s, Salumeria 2703.

Zonte's Footstep, Excalibur Sauvignon Blanc 2019

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Adelaide Hills, Australia, $22

It would be too easy to say this sharp-edged sauvignon blanc has so much minerality it tastes as though it was pulled from a stone, but that would overlook the guava, kumquat and grapefruit flavors, which round out this racy beauty from South Australia. ABV: 13.5 percent.

Imported by Artisans & Vines, distributed in the District and Maryland by Artisans & Vines, in Virginia by LK Wine Tours & Sales: Available in the District at Batch 13, City Corner Mart, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Bradley Food & Beverage and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Burtons Grill & Bar in Riverdale Park; Chesapeake Wine Co. and Wine Source in Baltimore; Dawson’s Market in Rockville; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Elkridge Furnace Inn in Eldridge; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Jason’s Wine & Spirits in Ellicott City; Locavino in Silver Spring; Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-Op in Takoma Park. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie; Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery, Crush Wine Bar, Murphy Beverage and Wine Mill in Winchester.

GREAT VALUE

Donna Laura Ali 2018

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Tuscany, Italy, $14

Bright cherry and spice aromas announce this sangiovese as a pleasing quaffer or a good partner for casual meals, such as burgers or pizza. Good acidity and medium weight keep it refreshing. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Banville, distributed in the District by Banville, in Maryland by Artisans & Vines, and in Virginia by Banville and LK Wine Tours & Sales: Available in the District at Chevy Chase Wine & Spirits, Grand Cata, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Magruder’s, Modern Liquors, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Radici, Sheffield Wine & Liquor Shoppe, Via Umbria, Whole Foods Market (P Street, Tenleytown). Available in Maryland at Beer Wine & Co. in Bethesda; Crescent Wine & Spirits in Bowie; Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Fulton Wine & Spirits in Fulton; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson; Knowles Station Wine & Co. in Kensington; Montpelier Liquors in Laurel; Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville; Quarry Wine & Spirits in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Aldie Peddler in Aldie, Arrowine and Cheese and the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington, Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, Gore’s Fresh Meats in Stephens City, In Vino Veritas in Keswick, Norm’s Beer & Wine in Vienna, Vintage Wines in Harrisonburg, Whole Foods Market (Alexandria, Arlington, Ashburn, Fairfax, Falls Church, Pentagon City, Reston, Richmond), Woodstock Cafe & Shoppes in Woodstock.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.