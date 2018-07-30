Food and Dining Editor Email the author



Grilled Cheese With Chutney; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

The filling includes bell pepper, onion and cheese — plus a mint-cilantro-coconut chutney. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

I like a simple grilled cheese sandwich as much as the next guy. The combination of crisp buttered bread with rich cheese is a nostalgic indulgence. Even better — a grilled cheese to which I’ve added extra crunch, tartness and spice.

[Make the recipe: Grilled Cheese With Chutney]

My previous go-to in this regard is my Grilled Kimcheese, in which I layer spicy kimchi with sharp cheddar and sliced Asian pear — or, lately, green apple. And I love the simple combination in a classic grilled cheese with Major Grey’s mango chutney. The latter “toastie,” made with Indian chutney, is beloved in the United Kingdom, and chutney-cheese sandwiches are also a popular street food in Mumbai. So I wasn’t surprised to see an intriguing take on the idea in a cookbook from London’s Gunpowder restaurant, whose owners are from India.

The recipe suggests you make a chutney based on mint, cilantro and grated fresh coconut, adding the spark of fresh chile, lime and ginger, and earthy depth from cumin. You mix some of it with grated cheese, sauteed bell pepper and onion, before assembling and pan-frying the sandwiches, and serve with more chutney on the side.

The chutney is so good on its own you might be tempted to double or triple that part of the recipe. I wouldn’t blame you. Nor would I blame you for going into this venture vowing that you’ll try to control your caloric intake and eat just half a sandwich. But I bet you’ll want the whole thing.