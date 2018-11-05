

— People here who care about food know Jessica Koslow for two things. The first is Sqirl, the no-reservations, counter-service cafe in Silver Lake where gaming the line is a full-time job and fine-tuning your order — seemingly endless variations and substitutions that make long wait times even longer — is a full-time fetish.

The second is her line of Sqirl jams, which she started in 2011 and is sold here and online. The jams are made from locally sourced ingredients, and they are spectacular. The sumptuous, almost saucelike jams change with the seasons and are featured most famously on Sqirl’s ricotta toast. These alone are reason enough for Koslow to have been Eater’s Best Chef in L.A. in 2014 and a finalist this year for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: West.

Here’s what most people don’t know about Koslow, 37: She grew up here, in Long Beach, and from the age of 5 was a competitive figure skater. In 1999, she was the national champion in School Figure, a technique of making figure-eight patterns on the ice.

“Because I grew up skating, I didn’t grow up eating,” she said recently, when we met at her home near the restaurant. “But I loved skating. It’s what kept me sane growing up. It was my everything in the same way that food is my everything now. I feel I traded my feet for my hands.”



Koslow wore jeans, a gray T-shirt and her hair in a ponytail, looking like a teenager. She was about to make me a seminal dish in her development as a chef, a cranberry sauce that was an “aha” moment for her, but, small detail, she didn’t have enough sugar. This being late summer, she didn’t have cranberries either; she went to four stores before she found some frozen. That put her behind. We were already behind since she had canceled the day before to drive to Napa for Gravenstein apples. She called a neighbor to ask for a cup of sugar, without luck. She called Sqirl, but no one was free. Tick tock. Finally, she asked her husband, Ryan Erlich, a deputy district attorney, to bring some home.

Koslow kept her cool during the Great Sugar Search, though she could see I was losing mine. She defused me within minutes by feeding me a bowl of her luxe popcorn (more oil than corn), covered with Jacobsen’s Black Pepper Salt. I wondered if her compunction to test limits by doing everything herself was the legacy of her competitive sports training. Or if she’s just too stubborn to hire an assistant.



While we waited, Koslow talked. Her parents divorced when she was 2. “I loved to swim,” Koslow said, “but my mom, who’s a dermatologist, thought I might get melanoma. I skated at a friend’s birthday party and loved that, too, so I started figure skating classes. Since I was always training, I was never allowed to eat anything bad. Tuna salad was with lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper. My mom loved fruit, it was her sweet treat, but I always had an aversion to it. I remember one time she wouldn’t let me leave the table until I ate half a banana, and I just sat there and cried.”

Not that she didn’t have a sweet tooth. “My dad would come on weekends, and we’d make Rice Krispie treats,” Koslow recalled. “He shared with me how great sugar was. And I would secretly hide candy in the drawers in my bedroom. Bags of Sour Patch Kids and candy-coated almonds.”

She stopped skating when she went to college, receiving a degree in economics from Brandeis University. “Once skating was over I thought, ‘What else do I really care about’?” She earned a master’s in media theory from Georgetown, still uncertain. During that period, in 2004, she went to Thanksgiving dinner at the home of a friend, Jensen Remes, in Carver, Mass., where his parents lived and worked on a cranberry bog. At this point, she had “no palate” but was interested in food, and Remes had been introducing her to a world of possibilities. “Jensen’s mother was an avid home cook,” Koslow said. “She made everything from scratch. This was the first time I saw fruit come directly from the land. I was used to jellied cranberry from a can, not fresh cranberries, which were turned basically into a jam before my eyes.

“That sent me into exploring what fruit could become,” she went on, “in a form I could actually eat. I had to take small bites, like a mouse, going from a place of aversion to a deep appreciation.”

After finishing Georgetown the following year, she moved to Atlanta, where she became a pastry cook at the farm-to-table dining destination Bacchanalia, “the moment that truly changed the course of my career and life.” That is where she learned about canning and preserving, pickling, fermenting and dehydrating, staples of Southern cooking that were foreign to her California upbringing, with its relentless sunshine and copious fresh produce. Why save anything if there’s always more tomorrow? And that Thanksgiving left a lingering impression far different from those she celebrated as a child of divorce in restaurants. Witnessing the dedicated cycle of growing, cooking and preserving food, she realized, “gave me a sense of what a family could be.”



But she still wasn’t sure she had found her life’s work. “I was making $10 an hour, and my mom was calling, saying, ‘I support you and I love you, but after all this education you’re cooking?’ Now parents think this can be a career. Then it was more like ‘Will everything be okay?’ So I got scared.” Koslow moved to New York and took a job at Fox as a digital content producer for “American Idol,” “24,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” She worked there until 2010, relocating to Los Angeles in 2008. She missed the kitchen and started baking bread at the Village Bakery three nights a week, then going to the office with no sleep. “There was no way to keep that up,” she said. “After the financial crisis, I had watched three rounds of firings, and they let me go in March of 2010. I knew it was my chance to give what I wanted to do a whirl.”

She began by taking a master preserves course. “It became about making a connection with the farmers here,” she said. “What are your seconds, the less perfect looking fruit they couldn’t sell. Can I take them off your hands?” Her friend Scott Barry, a graphic designer who became her partner in Sqirl, designed the jam jar. “The idea behind Sqirl was ‘a girl squirreling away’,” she said. “With Scott I developed the brand, and then I developed recipes based on all the things I learned in the South.”



The sugar arrived, and Koslow sneaked a look at her watch. She had a sushi date in Pasadena, and if she wanted to keep it, she knew she couldn’t roast these cranberries for an hour. So she improvised an alternative in her Le Creuset Dutch oven that took, wait for it, 12 minutes. On high heat, she stirred the cranberries with sugar, removed them from the flame to add the bourbon and stirred it again on high heat to reduce it. After it cooled, we tried it. “This tastes like candy I can eat all day,” she said, satisfied. Though many of the berries had stayed whole, the overall consistency was jammy. It was intensely flavored, sweet yet tart. It might even upstage a turkey.

I was reluctantly impressed. Not by how good the cranberry concoction was, but that Koslow managed to pull it all off — the high-wire act of cancellation, delays and near-misses. She powered through and stayed poised. As her friends’ car idled outside, she changed into dinner clothes and let drop that she’s taking swim classes. What? After all those years devoted to skating so she could stay out of the sun and protect her skin?

Her gaze was steady. “I like to swim,” she said.

Witchel is a former staff writer for the New York Times Magazine and the author of “All Gone: A Memoir of My Mother’s Dementia.”