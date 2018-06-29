

Israeli Couscous Salad With Chickpeas and Herbs; see recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/For the Washington Post)

Sometimes, I’m up for anything in the kitchen: ready to experiment, excited by recipes that require multiple processes. Most weeknights, though, my pressing question is: What can I throw together quickly — I mean, immediately — that will still taste good? And as the days and nights get warmer, my desire for effortlessness increases.

[Make the recipe: Israeli Couscous Salad With Chickpeas and Herbs]

That’s why I love a recipe that says, in essence, “Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.” The work is in the choosing, and maybe a little chopping, and then it’s dress, toss, eat. That’s what I did with my interpretation of a recipe in Maria Koutsogiannis’s new book, “Mindful Vegan Meals” (Page Street Publishing, 2018). It’s a salad built on Israeli (a.k.a. pearled) couscous, chickpeas and herbs, with a little fruit tossed in and a simple olive oil/lemon juice dressing. And it’s crazy flexible. I wanted more chickpeas, so I put in more chickpeas. I wanted walnuts for crunch: done. I love lemon, so I squeezed in the juice of a second one. It’s not the season for pomegranate seeds, so I chopped up some dried apricots. The end result was filling and light at the same time, and it has made for excellent brown-bag lunches.

The next time I make it — and it will be soon, trust me — the salad will no doubt be different: I’ll try fresh cherries, apricots or even blueberries from the farmers market. Koutsogiannis calls it “your next go-to salad recipe.” I call it my new back-pocket timesaver.