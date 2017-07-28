(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Aperol, a low-proof, bright orange, bittersweet aperetivo from Italy, deserves a spot on your liquor cart. Or perhaps it’s already there. In any case, allow us remind you of its many charms.

[Attention, day drinkers: Here’s what you should be imbibing]

Singroni, pictured above. A fruity Negroni variation made with singani, a Bolivian spirit, and Cocchi Americano, a fortified wine.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Paper Plane. With equal parts bourbon, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, Aperol and lemon juice.


(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Aperol Spritz, above left. Low-proof and perfect for pre-dinner sips.

Aperol Sunset, above right. A mix of blanco tequila, lemon juice and grapefruit syrup.


(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Bramble On Punch. You’ll use a whole cup of Aperol in this crowd-pleaser, along with mezcal and blackberry liqueur.


(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Strawberry-Aperol Pops. The fruity and slightly bitter combo is a keeper.

More from Food:

Dorie Greenspan’s Cheesy-Bacony Quick Bread

Zucchini Fritters (Frittelle di Zucca)

Roasted Tomato Bruschetta

Have questions about cooking? Join our live chat Wednesdays at 12.