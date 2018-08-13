

Vermicelli Noodles With Turmeric and Tofu; see recipe, below. (Greg Powers for The Washington Post)

In the summer, I welcome any noodle dish that doesn’t require setting a pot of water to boil. I found one in Cameron Stauch’s new book, “Vegetarian Viet Nam” (W.W. Norton, 2018) that does even more: It uses a sauce made from fresh turmeric, soy sauce and a pinch of sugar to give rice vermicelli noodles a gorgeous golden hue and a deep, savory flavor.

[Vermicelli Noodles With Turmeric and Tofu]

My previous experience with vermicelli noodles had been limited to cooking them for spring rolls. And I was always frustrated that they became so sticky and difficult to work with when I followed package directions — boiling water, plunking in the noodles, turning off the heat. As a chef who lived in Vietnam when his wife was a diplomat there, Stauch clearly knows that these noodles can overcook too quickly that way.

Instead, he has you soak the noodles in hot — not boiling, or even just off-the-boil — water. It can take up to 20 minutes for them to get pliable, but because the water has cooled down by that point, they can continue sitting in it while you do other things. By the time they go in the pan and cook briefly with the sauce (along with marinated tofu, mushrooms, scallions and a chile pepper), they’re perfect.

Stauch’s recipe also showcases turmeric, which you can find in its fresh state near the ginger in Asian markets and at well-stocked grocery stores. It resembles ginger, too, “but with thinner, nubbier ‘fingers,’ ” he writes. It’s worth trying to find the fresh stuff for its superior flavor, but the recipe works beautifully with ground turmeric, too.